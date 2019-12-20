Deputies Respond to Reports of Shots Fired in Alum Rock Neighborhood of SJ

Santa Clara Sheriff's Deputies are looking for suspects after one person was shot and another injured in a large fight on McKee Road in the Alum Rock area of San Jose.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the area between White Road and La Pala Drive after midnight, where they arrived to find two adult victims, one of whom had been shot in the leg. The other had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Deputies remain on scene.

Deputies, who said that they are looking for a white car that was seen driving away from the scene on McKee Road, are seeking the public's help in locating surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500.

Anonymous tips can be called in at 408-808-4431.