Detectives Look for Missing 5-Month-Old Girl: Mountain View Officials

Authorities are looking for a missing 5-month-old girl who was taken by her mother from a Mountain View apartment without the father's permission.

Officials say the baby, Aitana, was taken Tuesday afternoon at around 7:15 p.m. by mother Veronica Lara Ramirez. The father of the child says the mother didn't say where she was going or who she was with.

According to the statement, Lara drove away with a "tall, heavyset man," in her car; a white compact SUV with dark-tinted rear windows.

Can you help us find baby Aitana? Our detectives are currently trying to find her and safely bring her home after she was taken without her father's consent by her mother last night.



More on the investigation and our overnight developments here: https://t.co/TxXPubyCLa pic.twitter.com/dL31lmTJfw — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 13, 2022

"We are worried about the safety of baby Aitana, as Lara Ramirez just days ago made concerning statements about her own wellbeing that could potentially put her and her child’s health in jeopardy," officials said. "Our goal, first and foremost, is to ensure the safety of all in this case and to bring baby Aitana home."

Lara is believed to be in San Bernardino County or headed out to Texas where she may have family.

She is described as Hispanic with light brown or blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with jeans.

The baby, Aitana, has dark, curly, short hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of baby Aitana or Lara Ramirez can submit information to our non-emergency line at 650-903-6344.

An Amber Alert is not being issued at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.