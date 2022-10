Dia San Jose, the largest Dia de los Muertos festival in the South Bay kicks off Saturday.

The event will have music, food, art and altars which are made to celebrate and honor loved ones that have passed away.

The event will take place at Cesar Chavez Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and kinds under 12-years-old can enter for free.

