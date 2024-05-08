2 students taken to hospital after difficulty breathing at San Jose school

Two students have been taken to a hospital after San Jose firefighters responded Wednesday morning to reports of multiple people having difficulty breathing at a middle school in the city.

Crews responded shortly after 9 a.m. to Sunrise Middle School in the 1100 block of East Julian Street and determined that most students' symptoms were resolving as of shortly before 10:30 a.m. and they could be released to parents or guardians, but two students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The San Jose Fire Department's hazardous materials team is investigating what might have caused the medical distress at the school but the department did not immediately release any other details.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

