Alleged dine-and-dash suspect in the South Bay arrested

A man accused of dining and dashing at restaurants in the South Bay has been arrested.

Campbell police said the man dined and dashed at least twice in Campbell, stealing about $140 in food.

The owner of Sushi Confidential, Randy Musterer, shared surveillance video from Sunday night. Musterer said the man ate a meal and then ran out of the front door. Police arrested him near the restaurant.

Musterer said the suspect ate at his restaurants in Campbell and San Jose a number of times, but he never paid.

"This particular person has done it a number of times and we recognized him," Musterer said. "We do have a photo of him with some of his receipts posted from the Campbell location. We definitely raised this one to a different situation than if a random person may walk out on occasion."

Campbell police confirmed the suspect committed similar crimes in San Jose, but they did not provide details.

They are handing the case over to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.