Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in San Jose Duplex Fire

Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside.

Firefighters were able to gain entry to the duplex and rescue the animal, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down just before midnight, according to the department's Twitter account.

No injuries were reported, but four adults and two animals were displaced, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.