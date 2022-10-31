San Jose

Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped in San Jose Duplex Fire

By Bay City News

WTVJ_100000003716726_1200x675_1114836035833.jpg

Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside.

Firefighters were able to gain entry to the duplex and rescue the animal, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down just before midnight, according to the department's Twitter account.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported, but four adults and two animals were displaced, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Josehouse fire
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us