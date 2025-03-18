San Jose

San Jose mayor hopes to fight blight, seize ownership of abandoned historic church

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is trying something new to fight blight.

He is floating a plan to seize ownership of an abandoned historic church downtown that has been a thorn in the city’s side.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Despite the city issuing fines against the owner to clean the property up, the First Church-Christ Scientist on Saint James Street -- built in 1904 -- is boarded up and empty.

“This is ugly,” said Josephine Vinas of San Jose.

Mahan is now proposing the city use eminent domain to take it over.

“The owners have just shown total negligence at this point so what eminent domain would do is get into a legal process in which the city would be able to purchase the property and maintain the church, protect it from the elements, find a development partner to ultimately pursue the original entitlement which was to build housing around the site,” he said. 

China-based Z&L Properties owns the property and has promised to restore and preserve the old church and develop two housing towers next to it.

Local

Google 1 hour ago

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion in the biggest deal in company's history

San Jose 3 hours ago

Rally in San Jose for teen stabbing victim outside juvenile suspects' hearing

The mayor said the city has levied an estimated $100,000 in fines -- the max possible -- against  Z&L for code violations. But the company has not cleaned up the site.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Z&L for comment but has not received a response.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Residents who live near the church said they support Mahan’s plan.

“I think that's a great idea. This has been unused for a really long time and it's a space that could be cleared up for a better use,” said Michelle Dreyband of San Jose. “It’s a great idea.”

The mayor said the goal would be to find a developer who would restore the church and build the housing originally planned for the adjoining vacant lot.

His proposal is part of his budget message which the city council will decide on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us