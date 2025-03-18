San Jose mayor hopes to fight blight, seize ownership of abandoned historic church

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is trying something new to fight blight.

He is floating a plan to seize ownership of an abandoned historic church downtown that has been a thorn in the city’s side.

Despite the city issuing fines against the owner to clean the property up, the First Church-Christ Scientist on Saint James Street -- built in 1904 -- is boarded up and empty.

“This is ugly,” said Josephine Vinas of San Jose.

Mahan is now proposing the city use eminent domain to take it over.

“The owners have just shown total negligence at this point so what eminent domain would do is get into a legal process in which the city would be able to purchase the property and maintain the church, protect it from the elements, find a development partner to ultimately pursue the original entitlement which was to build housing around the site,” he said.

China-based Z&L Properties owns the property and has promised to restore and preserve the old church and develop two housing towers next to it.

The mayor said the city has levied an estimated $100,000 in fines -- the max possible -- against Z&L for code violations. But the company has not cleaned up the site.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Z&L for comment but has not received a response.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Residents who live near the church said they support Mahan’s plan.

“I think that's a great idea. This has been unused for a really long time and it's a space that could be cleared up for a better use,” said Michelle Dreyband of San Jose. “It’s a great idea.”

The mayor said the goal would be to find a developer who would restore the church and build the housing originally planned for the adjoining vacant lot.

His proposal is part of his budget message which the city council will decide on Tuesday.