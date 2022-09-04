Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown San Jose Flees in Car, Crashes on I-280

A man was shot and wounded in downtown San Jose early Sunday morning then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on a nearby freeway, according to the police department.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South First and San Salvador streets, police said. The officers then saw a white sedan fleeing the area.

Minutes later, the California Highway Patrol reported a solo vehicle crash involving a white sedan on Interstate 280 at Bird Avenue, police said.

Officers found the man inside the vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police had not identified any suspects or motive in the shooting and said it's an ongoing investigation.