Downtown San Jose was packed with daytime ravers

Downtown San Jose saw close 5,000 individuals pack Discovery Meadow Park on Saturday to attend a music festival with a rave flavor.

Social media influencers San Jose Foos brought a daytime rave where popular DJ and producer Gordo headlined the event.

"That’s a fantastic turnout for San Jose. San Jose has not had any kind of music event like this in some time," said San Jose Foos founder Anthony Gomez. "Everyone is just having a good time, hanging out, dancing. It’s all peace love unity and respect."

Raves are often described as large warehouse parties with DJs playing electronic dance music and elaborate pulsing lights, but this one should be over before most people go to sleep.

A music festival with a rave flavor is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend. Damian Trujillo reports.

The event ran from 2 to 9 p.m. and hosted food vendors, merch sales and games. Gomez said the party is a plus for the city, with hotels filling up and people taking mass transit to enjoy the event.

Nearby residents said they were concerned with the possibility of music blasting way too late at night, but it was avoided by making the even dayside.

"We’re just having a good time, and we’re here to dance. Your welcome to join us," said Ariel of San Mateo.

Gomez said due to the events success he is looking at planning others. Though, he said he wants to plan them thoroughly so it can give back to the community.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Preparation has begun for a music festival with a rave flavor is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend.