San Jose

Watch: Car drives through Christmas in the Park in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People visiting Christmas in the Park in San Jose Sunday afternoon experienced a frightening scene when a driver reportedly fleeing from police drove through the middle of the downtown holiday display.

Witnesses said police tried to stop the driver, but the driver tried to get away. They proceeded to drive into the valet area of a hotel across from the park and then the wrong way on Market Street.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Video footage then showed the driver jump a curb and continue right through the park full of people.

No injuries were reported.

NBC Bay Area reached out to police for more information. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us