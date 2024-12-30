Watch: Car drives through Christmas in the Park in San Jose

People visiting Christmas in the Park in San Jose Sunday afternoon experienced a frightening scene when a driver reportedly fleeing from police drove through the middle of the downtown holiday display.

Witnesses said police tried to stop the driver, but the driver tried to get away. They proceeded to drive into the valet area of a hotel across from the park and then the wrong way on Market Street.

Video footage then showed the driver jump a curb and continue right through the park full of people.

No injuries were reported.

NBC Bay Area reached out to police for more information. Stay tuned for updates.