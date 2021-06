A driver in San Jose crashed into an outdoor dining area Friday night, leaving one dead and two injured, police said.

The incident was reported at Agave Sports Bar at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers initially reported three people were injured, but one of them died after being transported to the hospital.

The driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

No other information was immediately available.