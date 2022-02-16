Driver Dies in San Jose Freeway Crash

The California Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night when it went off the roadway of northbound Interstate Highway 280 near 7th Street.

Officers responded to a 10:54 p.m. report of a vehicle leaving the freeway and landing near the southbound off-ramp of 7th street.

Officers found the vehicle had landed in vegetation along the highway near Margaret Way and 7th Street, with the driver dead inside the vehicle. Fire crews also responded to remove vegetation around the vehicle to gain access to it.

No further information was immediately available.