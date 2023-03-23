Driver Dies After Truck Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames in Milpitas

A person was killed late Wednesday night on southbound Interstate 880 in Milpitas when a Toyota Tundra collided with a metal pole and burst into flames.

The crash happened at about 11:55 p.m. just north of state Highway 237, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Toyota was in the No. 2 lane before it crossed all the way to the shoulder, hit a metal guardrail to the west of the road, and then collided with a metal freeway sign pole.

The Toyota came to rest on all four tires facing northwest in a field and began burning.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The CHP asks witnesses or anyone with information about the crash, to contact the San Jose CHP office at (408) 961-0900.