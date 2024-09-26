San Jose

Driver hits pedestrian, slams into home in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a crash in San Jose.
Bobby Watson

A driver struck a pedestrian and crashed into a home in San Jose Wednesday night, police said.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Foothill Drive and Coleman Road, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The pedestrian, identified as a man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, also a man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

The house sustained significant damage, police said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us