Driver hits pedestrian, slams into home in San Jose

A driver struck a pedestrian and crashed into a home in San Jose Wednesday night, police said.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Foothill Drive and Coleman Road, according to police.

The pedestrian, identified as a man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, also a man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

The house sustained significant damage, police said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.