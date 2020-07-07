San Jose

Driver Killed in Crash Into VTA Bus Friday Identified

The fatal collision was the 25th on San Jose city streets this year.

By Bay City News

A driver who died in a crash into a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus Friday evening has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 40-year-old San Jose resident Romulo Soriano Jr.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of West San Carlos Street and North Buena Vista Avenue, where they determined that a black Mitsubishi rear-ended a VTA bus that was slowly pulling up to a stop from the westbound lanes of West San Carlos.

One of Soriano's passengers, a 30-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The other passenger, a 36-year-old man, was also hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The VTA bus driver was also hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The fatal collision was the 25th on San Jose city streets this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Sirmons of the San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

