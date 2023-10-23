Dumpster truck fire along San Jose freeway apparent arson, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol and fire crews responded early Monday morning to a report of a dumpster truck on fire at a construction site along a San Jose freeway.

The truck was burning along northbound Highway 87 just south of Curtner Avenue in San Jose, CHP officials said. They said it appeared to be arson.

The initial call came in at 3:55 a.m., with the caller reporting flames coming from inside the dumpster truck, the CHP said.

The far right lane of northbound Highway 87 was blocked as San Jose firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported.