San Jose

Early Morning Shooting in San Jose Leaves 1 Injured

By Mandela Linder

Generic Police Car Police Tape
NBC10

San Jose police are searching for suspects after one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive in San Jose to find the adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot at least once, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Local

Santa Clara 33 mins ago

All Lanes of SB Hwy. 101 in Santa Clara Reopen

San Francisco International Airport 1 hour ago

SFO Experiences Delays, Cancellations on Heavy Travel Day

Police said that it is not known if this incident is related to an earlier shooting in the Alum Rock neighborhood of San Jose that occurred about 3 hours prior.

No other information is currently available.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSouth BaySan Jose policecrimecrim
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us