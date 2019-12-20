Early Morning Shooting in San Jose Leaves 1 Injured

San Jose police are searching for suspects after one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive in San Jose to find the adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot at least once, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said that it is not known if this incident is related to an earlier shooting in the Alum Rock neighborhood of San Jose that occurred about 3 hours prior.

No other information is currently available.