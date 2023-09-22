Preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Cupertino

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Cupertino Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:03 a.m. and was centered 2.3 miles west-southwest of Cupertino, 4.2 miles northwest of Saratoga and 4.4 miles south-southwest of Sunnyvale, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?