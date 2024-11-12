East San Jose business district gets free security cameras to deter crime

A San Jose councilman handed out free security cameras to business owners in his district Tuesday as part of a pilot program designed to deter break-ins and armed robberies.

Councilmember Peter Ortiz announced the pilot program in September and was on hand at the Alum Rock Village to personally give away the devices.

Ortiz's office over the past few weeks identified 25 small businesses in the neighborhhod interested in the free cameras. Each one received a system with four cameras.

The city started the program at a cost of $50,000 in response to increased safety concerns after at least four businesses in the area of Alum Rock Avenue and White Road were hit by burglars or robbers.

The businesses victimized include a bakery that was targeted more than once, a tattoo parlor and a cellphone store -- all within the span of about a month or two.

Hien Nguyen, the head of the Alum Rock Village Business Association, told NBC Bay Area that until Tuesday, only about 40% to 50% of businesses in the area had security cameras.

Nguyen agreed more cameras will help give non-English-speaking business owners the confidence to come forward and report crimes.

San Jose police also supports the camera program and has asked business owners to register their cameras with the police department within the next month in case there is a crime.