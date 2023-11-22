East San Jose youth football team needs help getting to Pop Warner Super Bowl

An East San Jose youth football team has punched its ticket to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, but now it needs a financial assist to get to the big game.

The Creekside Warriors squad, made up of 12- and 13-year-old players, went undefeated this season, clinching the Bay Area championship and qualifying to play in the Super Bowl in Florida.

But some players can't afford the $2,000 trip cost.

Together, the 27 players are hoping their team motto of dedication, determination and discipline will help them raise the funds.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We plan on standing at malls," coach Gabriel Delgado said. "We're going to do everything we can to make this happen."

The Warriors only have about a week left to raise the money. They are scheduled to be in Florida on Dec. 1.

The team has been playing together since they were 8 years old, and they're friends on and off the field.

"On the field, they've a very disciplined team," Delgado said. "They don't get down on each other. They hold each other accountable. They play for each other. The special sauce is really they want to perform not for themselves, they want to perform for each other."