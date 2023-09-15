Ed Sheeran's Levi's Stadium concert could be biggest show of the summer, here's why

Move over Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran is expected to have the biggest crowd when his tour makes a stop at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Saturday.

The singer-songwriter is expected to bring in about 70,000 Sheerios, which is about 20,000 more than what Queen Bey did, and about 28,000 more than Swift, according to the East Bay Times.

The reason? Simple. Stage size. Sheeran’s The +–=÷× Tour stage is much smaller than other concerts Levi’s Stadium has seen this summer, which means more room for fans.

If Sheeran brings in the expected 70,000 fans to Levi’s, it’ll be the biggest crowd the 49ers stadium has ever seen for any event.

And, of course, more people means more traffic. So, Santa Clara police want to make sure concert goers are prepared.

In a post on X, the police department encouraged Sheerios to use public transportation.