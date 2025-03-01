Police warn elderly residents of ongoing jewelry theft scam

Police are sounding the alarm and warning elderly residents across the Bay Area about an ongoing jewelry theft scam.

Perpetrators typically approach victims and promise to sell or give them even better jewelry. They overwhelm them and then grab the real gold and jewels.

"She opened the door and hopped onto the truck," said a woman named Sarah, whose father recently fell victim to the scam.

NBC Bay Area has decided to refer to the victim's daughter as Sarah because she was concerned for her safety.

Sarah said the woman then began putting costume gold necklaces on her father, which she claimed were real. The victim then said no, but the scammer was very insistent, and her "hands were really fast," Sarah said.

Before Sarah's dad knew it, the woman had stolen his genuine gold necklace.

"She just yanked it off really quickly. Got out and jumped into the getaway car," Sarah said.

Her father tried to pursue them, but the two sped away through the packed parking lot and lost them.

The San Jose Police Department has taken an incident report but has not identified the two suspects.

The SJPD did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Friday.

Sarah claims other people recognize the pair and have seen them approach other seniors outside the Matrix Casino and other businesses in South San Jose.

"They’ve been doing this for quite a long time already," she said.

The scam had also spread outside of the South Bay, impacting Palo Alto, San Ramon, and Milpitas.

The Milpitas Police Department took to social media on Friday and warned residents to be alert and cautious around unfamiliar people, never accept gifts, and not allow them to get too close.

Sarah said she and her father hope other elderly residents heed the warnings.

"He just does not want this to happen to anyone else, and I’m doing the best I can to spread the word," she said.

Police encourage anyone who the scam has impacted to report it.