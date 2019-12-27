Decision 2020

Elizabeth Warren Visits San Jose to Discuss Universal Child Care

By NBC Bay Area staff

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren visited San Jose Friday to discuss her plans to create a federal child care system that would provide government-funded centers for babies and young children.

The senator chose the Wise and Wonderful Daycare and Preschool in the Alum Rock neighborhood as her backdrop for the event, which was hosted by the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

In addition to universal child care, Warren discussed taxing Silicon Valley companies, and the need to address gun violence.  

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020San JoseSouth Baypresidential candidate
