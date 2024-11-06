Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested, submits resignation

Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres has been arrested and submitted his letter of resignation, according to his attorney.

This comes after Torres was being criminally investigated for accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Those allegations began when Torres told police he was being extorted by a man he had a previous relationship with. That man claimed their relationship began when he was a minor.

Court documents also show graphic texts between the two in which Torres talked about sexual acts with a different 17-year-old.

Torres’s attorney did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment but has previously dismissed the exchanges as role-play between partners.

Torres has declined to climate further.

According to Torres' attorney, he is expected to be arraigned in the next few days.

Torres's arrest and resignation follow calls from many councilmembers, community members, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan for his resignation.