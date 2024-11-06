San Jose

Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested, submits resignation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Embattled San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres has been arrested and submitted his letter of resignation, according to his attorney.

This comes after Torres was being criminally investigated for accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Those allegations began when Torres told police he was being extorted by a man he had a previous relationship with. That man claimed their relationship began when he was a minor.

Court documents also show graphic texts between the two in which Torres talked about sexual acts with a different 17-year-old.

Torres’s attorney did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment but has previously dismissed the exchanges as role-play between partners.

Torres has declined to climate further.

According to Torres' attorney, he is expected to be arraigned in the next few days.

Local

Decision 2024 11 hours ago

Election Day live updates: Long lines of voters at Bay Area polling locations

bay area weather 2 hours ago

Bay Area faces high fire danger, possible power shutoffs on Election Day

Torres's arrest and resignation follow calls from many councilmembers, community members, and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan for his resignation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us