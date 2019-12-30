San Jose International Airport

Environmental Concerns Over San Jose International Airport’s Expansion Plans

Expansion plans at the airport include more than a dozen new gates, more flights and possibly an airport hotel.

By Scott Budman

0328-2018-SJC
San Jose International Airport

Mineta San Jose International Airport plans to expand in response to a projected increase in passengers in the years ahead.

It is welcome news to travelers who said the South Bay airport is feeling crowded. Officials said SJC is one of the fastest-growing airports in North America.

Expansion plans at the airport include more than a dozen new gates, more flights and possibly an airport hotel.

South Bay

San Jose 9 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

South Bay 12 hours ago

Kansas Basketball Team’s Jet Makes Emergency Landing at San Jose Airport

But not everyone is in favor of the an airport expansion. The Air Quality Management District said SJC's plans will likely put more greenhouse gasses into the air, both from planes and cars.

"In some of the more affluent cities in the Bay Area, people's carbon footprint from air travel is roughly half of their footprint for all other driving that they do," said Greg Nudd with the Air Quality Management District.

The impact on the environment will be front and center when the San Jose City Council weighs the airport's plans on Jan. 14.

This article tagged under:

San Jose International Airport
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us