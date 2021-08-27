Evacuated Residents Allowed to Return Home Following San Jose Gas Leak

All residents who were evacuated following the gas leak near the SAP Center on Wednesday are now allowed to return to their homes, according to San Jose fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department said on Friday that the incident was nearly resolved and just a small number of residents remain without gas services.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to the gas leak near the intersection of Race Street and Park Avenue.

According to PG&E officials, a third-party contractor, not affiliated with the utility company, struck an 8-inch steel gas line where it intersects with a 12-inch gas line with mechanical equipment, causing the leak.

As a result, all residents in the area were evacuated from their homes until late Thursday night, when the evacuation orders were lifted, fire officials said.

According to San Jose fire, over 180 evacuees were provided overnight accommodations at the evacuation shelter, which was located at the Bascom Community Center. Officials added that several dogs, cats and a hamster were also assisted at the evacuation shelter.

San Jose fire officials said that police remained on the scene throughout the incident to "ensure the safety of community members by maintaining a secure evacuation perimeter."