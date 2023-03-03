Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Explosive Materials Tied to Explosions at PG&E Transformers

A man arrested in San Jose for allegedly possessing explosive materials is tied to PG&E transformers damaged by explosions, police said Friday.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Peter Karasev, who is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

3/ The PG&E employee also stated that a similar incident occurred on 12/8/22 around 4:00 am at the 5000 block of Thornwood Dr. in which an explosion caused damage to a transformer. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 3, 2023

Police, FBI and other law enforcement agencies on Friday were still searching Karasev's San Jose home on the 600 block of Potomac Court, which is reportedly filled with explosive material.

Karasev lived at the two-story home near Gunderson High School with his wife and two children, ages unknown, police said.

Police on Friday said they are going to stay in the area up to the next five days as they continue to investigate and search the home. They added that there's no ongoing threat to the public.