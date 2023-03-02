San Jose

Police Find Explosive Material at San Jose Home, Arrest Suspect

By Heather Allen | Bay City News

San Jose police said Thursday morning they arrested a man for allegedly possessing explosive material in the 600 block of Potomac Court.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Peter Karasev and said they are also investigating possible narcotics activity at the same location near Gunderson High School in South San Jose.

Karasev lived at the two-story home with his wife and two children, ages unknown, police said.

Police said they will be at the scene for the next couple of days while they collect "a substantive amount of evidence."

There's no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

