Santa Clara County

10 South Bay families expand ahead of National Adoption Day

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

National Adoption Day officially is celebrated Saturday, but on Friday in Santa Clara County, 10 families will grow as they welcome 19 children into their homes forever.

It's the 25th anniversary of the national celebration, and over that quarter-century, there have been 85,000 children adopted. There are still more than 100,000 kids awaiting placement.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Kris Sanchez has one feel-good story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us