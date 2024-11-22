10 South Bay families expand ahead of National Adoption Day

National Adoption Day officially is celebrated Saturday, but on Friday in Santa Clara County, 10 families will grow as they welcome 19 children into their homes forever.
It's the 25th anniversary of the national celebration, and over that quarter-century, there have been 85,000 children adopted. There are still more than 100,000 kids awaiting placement.
Kris Sanchez has one feel-good story in the video above.
