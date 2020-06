The family of a San Jose man who they say has been missing for two weeks is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Robert “Rabbit” Rios was last seen by family on June 7. They say his car was found in a parking lot near McLaughlin Avenue and Capitol Expressway in San Jose.

Rios, age 65, is 5’9 and 150 pounds with grey facial hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.