San Jose

Family-Owned San Jose Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Rent Increase

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A popular, family-owned South Bay restaurant, and its customers, got some bad news during the holidays -- a huge rent increase means it has to shut down. 

Ali Moein is the owner of Ben's BBQ & Brew, but also served Wednesday -- and the regulars appreciate it. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

"Thank you for everything,” said BBQ fan Dave Taylor. "And got to know Ali, he's a really friendly guy, interesting to talk to."

Taylor, along with dozens of Bay Area athletes, even has a spot on the wall.

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

Bay Area Restaurants Change New Year's Eve Plan Amid Surge in COVID Cases

coronavirus 51 mins ago

Bay Area Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as COVID Cases Spike

"And I noticed that some of the pictures were with regular people, and I mentioned that I had a picture with Brent Burns, and he said ‘bring it in, I'll put it on the wall,’ and sure enough, it's on the wall,” said Taylor.

After three solid years, Ben's BBQ and Brew, named after Ali's late brother, is closing -- a casualty of ultra-high Bay Area rents.

"Our new rates are gonna be $13,000 and I'm currently paying about six [thousand] a month … More than double,” said Moein.

Ben's, and Ali, will be missed.

Many customers said they're angry. Angry at local jobs being lost, angry at losing a popular gathering place, and losing Ben's, with a Costco coming in soon, is not the trade-off they want.

"It's a hard business, and they can't pay enormous amounts of money, so it's a labor of love for these people, and to double their rent is just obscene,” said Moein.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the developer who owns the building, but did not hear back.

Moein said he'll be open through Friday, and will eventually try to open somewhere else nearby.

But knows it's very expensive.

This article tagged under:

San JoseMaking It in the Bayclosing down
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us