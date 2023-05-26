Fatal Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 17 in Campbell: CHP

A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Highway 17 in Campbell early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 4:10 a.m. just north of Hamilton Avenue, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:29 a.m. for the blocked lanes, but one lane reopened by 4:51 a.m., the CHP said.

No other details were immediately available.