Fatal Crash on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains Snarls Commute

By Stephen Ellison

A fatal crash on northbound Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains shut down an off-ramp and snarled commute traffic on the busy highway Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, reportedly a rollover, occurred on northbound Highway 17 at the El Rancho Drive exit, the CHP said.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes as the CHP investigated the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

