Fatal Crash on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains Snarls Commute

A fatal crash on northbound Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains shut down an off-ramp and snarled commute traffic on the busy highway Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, reportedly a rollover, occurred on northbound Highway 17 at the El Rancho Drive exit, the CHP said.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes as the CHP investigated the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.