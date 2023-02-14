Mountain View Police Continue Searching for Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect

Police are looking for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run in Mountain View.

The incident happened last Thursday just after 6 a.m. on El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues, police said.

The woman, who was in her late 50s, was taken to the hospital where she died over the weekend, police said.

The driver fled the scene in a car described as mid late 2000s Nissan sedan with passenger-side damage.

Police ask anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them.