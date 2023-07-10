Boy killed, man injured in shooting near San Jose State University

A boy died and a man was injured in a shooting about a block from San Jose State University on Saturday night, police said Monday morning.

At about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of East Williams Street and South 10th Street on a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man and a boy with one gunshot wound each.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said. The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A suspect or suspects had not been identfied as of Monday morning, and police were investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victims' identities were not yet released.

It was San Jose's 21st homicide of the year, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Vallejo, Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the SJPD’s Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.