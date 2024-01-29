Police investigate fatal stabbing in San Jose

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in San Jose.

The stabbing was reported about 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway, where officers found a man with a stab wound, San Jose police said Monday.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released and police haven't provided any other information on what led to the stabbing.

The death is the city's fourth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez and Detective Jorgensen of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 4090@sanjoseca.gov; or call (408) 277-5283.