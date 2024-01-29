San Jose

Police investigate fatal stabbing in San Jose

By Bay City News

File image of a San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in San Jose.

The stabbing was reported about 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway, where officers found a man with a stab wound, San Jose police said Monday.

He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released and police haven't provided any other information on what led to the stabbing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The death is the city's fourth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez and Detective Jorgensen of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 4090@sanjoseca.gov; or call (408) 277-5283.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us