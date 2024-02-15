Fatal stabbing in San Jose is city's fifth homicide

The death of a man who was dropped off at a San Jose hospital with multiple stab wounds earlier this week is being investigated as the city's fifth homicide of the year, police said.

Officers responded to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned that the victim had an altercation in the area of Spring and Taylor streets, where a crime scene was discovered.

The motive and circumstances behind the stabbing are still under investigation and the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Varela at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Montoya at 3644@sanjoseca.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at (408) 947-STOP.