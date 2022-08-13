San Jose

SUV Hit Tree in Fatal Traffic Crash in San Jose

This is the 41st fatal collision, and the 43rd traffic death of 2022

By Bay City News

File image of a San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said.

A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.

The man who was driving the SUV sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision will remain under investigation.

The man's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.

This is the 41st fatal collision, and the 43rd traffic death of 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Aldinger of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

