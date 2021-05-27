Fathers Remember San Jose VTA Yard Shooting Victims

Among the San Jose mass shooting victims being remembered are two Valley Transportation Authority workers with families, whose lives and futures ended much too soon.

Both the fathers for Jose Hernandez III and Paul Megia said they are in shock by what happened, but wanted to talk about their sons.

Father Jose Hernandez smiles when he remembers his son, Jose the third, who had worked at VTA since 2012. Hernandez was 35 and is described by his father as a man with many friends and quick to lend a hand to those in need.

"(Jose) was always reaching out to provide help to others," his father said.

Paul Megia, 42, was also a victim of Wednesday's shooting. He is being remembered by his father, Leonard, as a great father and a great son.

"This is the worst feeling you could ever experience," father Leonard said. "I'm not going to see my son anymore. He's my son and my best friend."