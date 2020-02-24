Feds Order Valley Water to Drain Anderson Reservoir Over Quake Danger

Federal regulators are ordering Santa Clara Valley Water District to start draining the entire Anderson Reservoir by October as experts worry that if a major earthquake hits, the dam will fail.

“Anderson lake is more or less on the fault,” said San Jose State University Geology professor Dr. Kimberly Blisniuk.

That Calaveras fault is due for a major quake and if the dam fails, it would flood the valley down to Monterey Bay and north to San Jose.

A long-delayed construction project to make the dam seismically safe is set to break ground next year.

“Today if we were looking for a site to build the dam, then we would definitely not put it here,” said Blisniuk.

Some people living below the dam worry about closing down the popular boating spot for several years but agree with the feds’ assessment.

“I think that it’s time we take care of it,” said Morgan Hill resident Kyra Foley. “If it’s a safety issue then it must be done. Safety is paramount.”

The water will be used or drained out through Coyote Creel and Valley Water said it won’t lead to flooding.

As for the water we drink, much of it is already imported from the Sacramento River Delta and that will likely increase.