FEMA Allocates $2M for Storm-Damaged Roads in Santa Cruz Mountains

A $2 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is aimed to repair roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains that were damaged during record-breaking storms in 2017.

Congresswoman Anna Eshoo announced the FEMA grant on Friday, saying the repairs were long overdue and would ease travel through the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"The storms in 2017 overwhelmed county public works and as a result, far too many roads have remained unusable four years later," Eshoo said in a news release.

The $1.9 million in federal funding to Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works stems from a FEMA declaration for severe storms, flooding and mudslides that pummeled the area in February 2017.