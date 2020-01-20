San Jose

Fight Unfolds Outside Furry Convention in San Jose

By Roz Plater

By Roz Plater

A handful of Good Samaritans who had just left the annual Furcon Convention in San Jose Friday jumped in to help a woman, victim of a domestic violence attack.

The event had just walked out of the convention center when Kin Z. Shiratsuki turned the corner and heard a woman screaming.

“This guy was just walloping a lady,” Shiratsuki said. “He had to have hit her 10 times.”

Local

Golden State Warriors 1 hour ago

Warriors Takeaways: What We Learned in 129-124 OT Road Loss to Blazers

Oakland 2 hours ago

Oakland Vehicle Recovered Following Fatal Hit-and-Run, Suspect at Large

He and others opened the car door, pulled the man off the victim and out of the car.

“I’ve had my whole life, a bunch of taekwondo and karate,” said Shiratsuki. “I was able to grab him by the back, pull him out of the vehicle and put him on the ground with as little violence as I could.”

They held him until San Jose police arrived and made an arrest.

Their courageous act was all the talk at Furcon this weekend. The annual convention of folks who express themselves creatively as characters in fur suits.

Kin’s fellow furries were proud.

“Even though we’re wearing animal costumes, we’ve got some humanity as well,” said Khord Kitty. “It’s just a natural thing to want to help someone in need.”

The Sunnyvale artist says that’s really all he was trying to do.

“I just couldn’t sit there and watch that,” Shiratsuki said. “I’ve been a victim of abuse myself.”

Police arrested a 22-year-old San Jose man Demetry Hardnett on a charge of domestic violence.

This article tagged under:

San Josecrime
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us