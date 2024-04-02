Financial services firm to lease office space at One Santana West in San Jose

San Jose's Santana Row just got a new lease on a massive piece of real estate.

Professional services company PwC US group is leasing 141,000-square-feet of office space at One Santana West -- a new office building on the Santana Row site.

Construction was finished in 2022 on the 13-acre commercial campus just north of the landmark Winchester Mystery House.

The transaction is a big win for the upscale Santana Row neighborhood.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Real estate executives point to its restaurants, shops, housing, entertainment and hotels as they work to attract new tenants in a tough office market.