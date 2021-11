A brush fire was reported early Friday morning along southbound Interstate 880 in San Jose, officials said.

The fire was reported y the CHP at around 3:17 a.m. south of Montague Expressway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to reports, four to five trees caught on fire.

Montague Expressway eastbound to southbound I-880 is currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.