Fire Damages Businesses at San Jose Strip Mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews Wednesday morning responded to a two-alarm fire at a strip mall in San Jose.

The blaze ignited just before 3 a.m. at a business in the 3000 block of Silver Creek Road in East San Jose, fire officials said.

A battalion chief at the scene said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire damage at a chiropractic office as well as smoke damage to neighboring businesses.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and arson investigators were called to the scene, officials said.

