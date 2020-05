Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in San Jose Sunday after midnight.

The fire took place at a porta potty yard on Hillcap Avenue near Capitol Expressway.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found at least 20 porta potties on fire.

This is the second porta potty yard fire in the South bay in less than a week.

Investigators have deemed the fire "suspicious in nature" and continue to investigate the incident.

No injuries were reported.