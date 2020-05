Smoke from a fire burning in Milpitas can be seen for miles in the South Bay.

Firefighters are on scene at the fire, which is reported on the 1600 block of Dixon Landing Road.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: A fire is burning in the Milpitas area. Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles. https://t.co/vAnBySVUId pic.twitter.com/yeBe0zzC0q — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 25, 2020

Some kinda fire near Milpitas/Fremont (view from bay trail near smart station) pic.twitter.com/qKx8nE8GhT — Ben Loomis (@czarcats) May 25, 2020