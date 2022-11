Crews are responding to a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose Wednesday, the department confirmed.

The fire began on the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive when an fence caught on fire and extended to a 2-story, single-family home.

No injuries have been reported yet and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

