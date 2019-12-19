Fire Crews Rescue Man After Vehicle Goes Into Creek in San Jose

At least one person is being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed off of Clayton Road into a creek in east San Jose early Thursday morning, according to the San Jose Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash was reported at 4:32 a.m. at 12030 Clayton Road.

San Jose Fire Department Captain Mitch Matlow said emergency crews were performing advanced life support on the victim after being able to reach him more than 90 minutes after the crash was reported.

Clayton Road is closed at Martens Road and will be closed for a few more hours. No further information is immediately available.