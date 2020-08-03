San Jose

Fire Destroys San Jose Home, Partially Damages Another

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A residential fire was under control Monday night in San Jose but not before it destroyed one home and partially damaged another, fire officials said. 

The fire was under control as of 8:01 p.m. in the 800 block of South 12th Street near Interstate Highway 280. 

The three-alarm fire destroyed a home on South 12th Street and partially damaged a home on South 11th Street, according to fire officials. Two vehicles were also badly damaged. 

Crews will be at the scene until about 9 p.m. to clean up, fire officials said.

